John Fredriksen has rubbished talk that his exits from two publicly-listed LPG carrier and bulker companies signal a wider withdrawal from the shipping sector.

And the billionaire shipowner has hinted at new potential investments in a turbulent geopolitical climate.

Recent disposals of the Avance Gas fleet and his offloading of his controlling stake in dry cargo firm Golden Ocean sparked speculation that this could be the start of a reduction of his vessel empire following his 80th birthday.