Chemical tanker owner John T Essberger has doubled up on the order of stainless-steel chemical tanker newbuildings at China’s Nantong Rainbow Offshore & Engineering Equipment.

The German owner has penned two 13,000-dwt vessels at the Chinese shipyard, bringing its orderbook for the ice-class 1A tankers to four.

Jiangsu-based Nantong Rainbow said Essberger’s latest newbuildings are option vessels that the owner held at the yard.