Monthly secondhand tanker deals have outstripped bulkers for the first time in more than two years as more MR transactions were reported by brokers.

JP Morgan’s Bermuda affiliate, Global Meridian Holdings, has been linked to the disposal of the 50,000-dwt pair Clearocean Maria and Clearocean Mary (both built 2014) for $29.5m each, with the buyer not known.

Greek broker Allied said the reported deals were another "bearish signal", with the price level softer than that seen for the scrubber-fitted 49,000-dwt Nord Swift (built 2015), which achieved $33.25m