Norwegian oil major Equinor is said to have closed its huge tender to charter in four new methanol-fuelled MR tankers, with US bank JP Morgan tipped to have won the race.

TradeWinds reported in January that Equinor was seeking two firm 50,000-dwt vessels, with two options, for seven-year terms.

The oil company was said to be requesting high-grade marine coatings for the product carriers to enable them to transport hazardous cargoes.