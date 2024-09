JP Morgan-controlled Schuyler Line Navigation has won a charter deal with the US Navy that could be worth $71m if all options are exercised.

The US Defense Department said the Maryland-based operator will earn $17.2m for the fixed portion of the contract for a vessel that can carry up to 38,500 barrels.

Schuyler can charter a US-flag vessel to the Navy’s Military Sealift Command, or it can use a foreign-flag vessel that is registered under the Stars and Stripes before the contract begins.