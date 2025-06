Claims by the EU Naval mission in the Red Sea about ship traffic jumping by 60% in the area from an alleged nadir in August 2024 are not borne out by third-party data.

Speaking to Reuters last week, the head of the Aspides mission, Rear Admiral Vasileios Gryparis, said that up to 37 ships per day were making the transit through the Bab-el-Mandeb strait, up from a low of between 20 and 23 ships daily in August 2024.