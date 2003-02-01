The latest reported secondhand deal for an ageing VLCC shows how prices are holding at strong levels for these valuable veterans.

European brokers have identified the 309,000-dwt Baltic Sunrise (built 2005) offloaded by South Korean state finance fund Korea Asset Management Corporation (Kamco) for a huge $51m or $51.5m.

Chinese interests are once again said to be behind the deal.

The scrubber-fitted vessel was bought by Kamco from domestic owner Sinokor Merchant Marine for an undisclosed price in October 2021.