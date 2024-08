Karl Lodrup Kvalheim’s private vehicle Champion Tankers is splashing its record earnings on new tankers in China.

Accounts for the Bergen-based product carrier company’s parent Nesttun Invest show buoyant MR tanker markets have pushed net earnings to an all-time high of $108.4m.

This compared with $74.9m in 2022, which was itself a record.

Revenue climbed $396.1m