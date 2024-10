Oslo-listed Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) has exceeded its own rate expectations for the third quarter as tanker markets proved stronger than foreseen.

The company’s ships carry both wet and dry cargoes, emitting up to 40% less CO 2 by combining front and back-haul voyages to cut ballast legs.

The Cabu caustic soda and dry bulk carrier fleet managed $29,668 per day to 30 September, and the Cleanbu oil product and dry bulk vessels came in at $38,673 per day.