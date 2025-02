Prospects are dwindling in muted freight markets that Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) will find a buyer for three ageing vessels.

The Oslo-listed owner’s three oldest Cabu caustic soda and dry bulk carriers are the 72,600-dwt Barcarena, Banastar (both built 2001) and Bangor (built 2002).

They will not be needed after three new 83,000-dwt ships are delivered in 2026 from Jiangsu New Yangzijiang shipyard in China.