The versatile ships of Oslo-listed Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) suffered big rate drops in the fourth quarter, but stayed ahead of conventional tanker earnings.

Average time charter equivalent (TCE) earnings for the wet and dry cargo ships were $28,527 per day, about $1,700 lower than the mid-point of the guiding range, and $5,500 lower than in the third quarter.

Preliminary figures for the caustic soda and dry bulk Cabu vessels were $28,988 per day.