Norway’s Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) has made a full return to US trading after reducing its calls over uncertainty on port fees.

“Following the release of the revised US Trade Representative [USTR] proposal in mid-April 2025, normal trading to/from the US has been resumed,” the Oslo-listed company said.

“But KCC is following the situation closely and prepares to reduce vessel capacity in this trade again depending on the final wording of the USTR regulation,” it added.