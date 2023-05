Norway’s Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) is preparing to replace its oldest vessels as prices move in its favour.

Chief executive Engebret Dahm told a conference call with analysts that three 73,000-dwt vessels out of eight Cabu combination carriers are now more than 20 years old.

These ships, which carry caustic soda and dry bulk cargoes, will be replaced “at some stage” with newbuildings.