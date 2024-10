Stena alumnus Bjorn Stignor’s fascination with technological innovation was a key factor in luring him back to Sweden as boss of tanker owner Furetank.

The new chief executive took the hot seat on Tuesday, after spending 13 years in Singapore, where he was head of Golden-Agri Stena, the joint tanker venture between Stena and Golden Agri International.

Furetank owner and CEO Lars Hoglund, a long-time friend, decided to step back and become chairman.