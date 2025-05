Kirby’s first-quarter earnings were propped up by steady fundamentals in its coastal tank barge fleet, although weather conditions kept a lid on further gains.

The Houston tug and barge owner reported a net income of $76m, a modest rise from $70.1m in the first three months of 2024.

Chief executive David Grzebinski said: “We’re off to a solid start in 2025 … overall, our combined businesses performed well during the quarter.