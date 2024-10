Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) will install its first-ever wind-assisted propulsion system (WAPS) on one of its Cabu newbuildings.

The Oslo-listed company has entered into an agreement with Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding and Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding for two bound4blue eSAILs suction sails on its third Cabu III newbuilding.

“We at KCC are excited to partner up with bound4blue on its journey of exploring and utilising innovative wind-assisted propulsion solutions on our fleet.