KNOT Offshore Partners has expanded its capacity with a deal to swap a smaller shuttle tanker for a suezmax-sized vessel.

The New York-listed master limited partnership-structured operation said the deal with its parent Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers (KNOT) will see the exit of the 59,300-dwt smaller-scale Dan Sabia (built 2012) and the addition of the 153,000-dwt “industry-standard” suezmax shuttle tanker Live Knutsen (built 2021).