KNOT Offshore Partners has walked away with a larger, newer shuttle tanker in a sale-and-purchase swap with its parent.

The company, a New York-listed master limited partnership-structured spin-off of Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers, has purchased the 153,000-dwt Tuva Knutsen (built 2021).

The suezmax shuttle tanker came at a gross price of $97.5m,