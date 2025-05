Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers (KNOT) has returned to Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry Zhoushan Shipyard (Cosco HI Zhoushan) for another suezmax shuttle tanker newbuilding.

The Norwegian- Japanese joint venture company has struck a deal with the Chinese shipyard for one methanol-ready 154,000-dwt newbuilding.

The deal brings the number of suezmax dynamic positioning two (DP2) tankers that it has on order at the yard to six.