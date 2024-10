An aframax tanker has loaded the first cargo of petrol from Nigeria’s giant Dangote refinery as its fuel unit ramps up production.

The 120,700-dwt Sabaek (built 2003), owned by Sabaek General Trading of Kuwait, left the terminal near Lagos with about 500,000 barrels of fuel on 24 October, according to a port report cited by Bloomberg.

The vessel reached anchorage off Lagos on Sunday, where it remained on Monday, AIS data shows.