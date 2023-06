The tanker market faces a potential tonnage shortfall over the next four to five years if newbuilding orders do not pick up, a top shipbroker has warned.

The UK’s Gibson Shipbrokers said the tanker fleet is ageing rapidly helped in part by a lack of demolition over the past 12 months.

This has been attributed to a combination of a dramatic improvement in tanker earnings and the gradual exit of predominantly ageing tankers into the dark fleet, destined to trade almost solely Russian barrels.