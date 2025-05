The last tanker chartered by US oil major Chevron to lift Venezuelan oil is returning its cargo as data showed a steep drop in the country's exports.

The 115,000-dwt aframax Dubai Attraction (built 2011) is said to have loaded 340,000 barrels of Boscan crude from Bajo Grande Terminal on 7 April.

The ship arrived at Amuay on Thursday to offload the oil back to producer PDVSA, Reuters reported, citing LSEG shipping data and a source with knowledge of the matter.