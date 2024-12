Latsis company Latsco (London) continues to add chartering management deals for the Greek owner’s fleet, but saw earnings fall in 2023.

The UK-based chartering arm of Latsco Shipping said in a filing to Companies House that net earnings were $1.57m in 2023, down from $1.69m the year before.

During the year, directors declared an interim dividend of $2m, double that of 2022.