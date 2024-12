Low-profile Vietnamese player Phuong Dong Petrol Transport is behind a deal worth more than $80m to acquire a pair of LR2 vessels sold two months ago at a huge profit by Latsis venture Marla Tankers.

The Equasis database shows the 115,800-dwt coated aframax sister ships Fos Picasso and Fos Da Vinci (both built 2009) trading with the Hanoi-based company as the Fossil and Sand, respectively.