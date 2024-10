Marla Tankers, an asset-play vehicle set up by Greek owner Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis, seems to have served its purpose with the highly lucrative sale of its last two vessels.

Several market sources in Athens and London say the 115,800-dwt coated aframax sister ships Fos Picasso and Fos Da Vinci (both built 2009) are being sold in an en-bloc deal.

Some brokers say they fetched a combined a price of about $84m, with others suggesting a more general figure in the “low-$80m range”.