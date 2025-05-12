What was supposed to be a simple scrap sale of a sanctioned MR2 product tanker has turned into a legal minefield for its owner, Starline Express Shipping.

Aggrieved alleged co-owners and technical managers boarded the 47,400-dwt Nirvana (built 1999) with arrest warrants as soon as it dropped anchor off the ship recycling beach at Alang in India last week.

The vessel, which has been under US sanctions as a dark fleet vessel since it was trading under the name Dancy Dynamic in 2023, was sold to an Indian ship recycler at a discounted price of $400 per ldt, or $3.85m.