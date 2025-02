UK law firm Watson Farley & Williams (WFW) has revealed some of the banks behind Scorpio Tankers’ big refinancing, which it says was “over-subscribed”.

Lawyers at WFW advised BNP Paribas and Standard Chartered as co-documentation lenders for the $500m facility, as well as DNB Bank as agent.

The revolving credit package was announced in December by the New York-listed product carrier owner.