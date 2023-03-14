Oil and gas is here to stay, according to Atlas Maritime owner Leon Patitsas — a Greek player who has led hundreds of million of dollars worth of investments in tanker newbuildings, at a time when almost nobody was putting money in the sector.

“People now realise that energy security is more important than energy transition,” Patitsas told TradeWinds in an interview.

The Greek owner argued that an expected long-term decoupling of Russia from Western economies in the wake of the war in Ukraine is leading to longer tonne-miles and a favourable business environment for tankers over the next two to three years.