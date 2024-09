Traditional Hamburg-based shipping company Leonhardt & Blumberg (L&B) expanded its debut tanker newbuilding order in China by two ships to a total of four MR vessels.

The contract with Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) was signed during SMM in Hamburg last week.

In April, L&B booked the original, scrubber-fitted and methanol-ready 49,500-dwt product tanker pair at GSI.