Aframax owners have already begun feeling the impact of Libya’s decision to shutdown oil production and exports earlier this week, says Braemar.

Libya's eastern government announced the move on Monday citing "force majeure" due to rising tensions with the rival Tripoli-based government.

“The loss of Libyan cargoes is already negatively impacting aframax freight rates, off another $1,200 per day Wednesday for cross Mediterranean voyages,” said Braemar.