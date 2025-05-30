The Mediterranean tanker trade faces potential disruption after Libya’s eastern government warned it could shut off exports.

The regime of militia leader Khalifa Haftar has said it could announce a force majeure on oil fields and ports, citing “repeated assaults on the National Oil Corp (NOC)”.

Most oilfields in Libya are under the control of the eastern government, which has said it is considering temporarily relocating NOC’s headquarters to one of the “safe cities” like Ras Lanuf and Brega, according to Reuters.

These are both under the control of Haftar.

NOC is headquartered in Tripoli under the control of the internationally recognised Government of National Unity (GNU).

The oil company denied that the corporation’s headquarters had been stormed, saying the reports were “completely false”.

NOC said it is operating normally.

Its acting head, Hussain Safar, added: “What happened was nothing more than a limited personal dispute that occurred in the reception area and was immediately contained by administrative security personnel, without any impact on the corporation’s workflow or the safety of its employees.”

Libya’s oil output has faced repeated interruptions in the decade since the country split into two rival regimes following the toppling of former leader Muammar Gaddafi.

In August 2024, more than half of its oil production was lost, about 700,000 barrels per day.

Tanker loadings were halted at several ports due to a stand-off between rival factions.

Shipments resumed from October, and crude oil production reached 1.3m bpd this week, according to NOC.

Consultancy Kpler said the stability of this output faces renewed threats due to the warning.

In March, Norway restarted imports of Libyan oil via a Scorpio Tankers ship chartered by domestic oil major Equinor.

The shipment of Sharara crude on the 110,000-dwt LR2 STI Spiga (built 2015) marked the first such deal for Norway in more than two years.

The tanker loaded 600,000 barrels of Sharara at Libya’s Zawia port on 27 February.

The STI Spiga then discharged its cargo at Mongstad earlier in March.

This marked the first delivery of Libyan Sharara crude to Norway since October 2022, Kpler said.