European Union foreign ministers have agreed to lift sanctions on Syria in a move that will allow greater shipping-based trade and investments.

The decision followed the fall of former Syria president Bashar al-Assad in December and US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a similar move last week during his tour of the Middle East.

The EU had already eased some sanctions on transport and investments, which resulted in CMA CGM clinching a 30-year deal to develop the country’s main port of Latakia earlier this month.