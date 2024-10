Top executives at the ship management arm of London-Greek shipowner Lomar Shipping have seen pay fall as losses widened.

The latest accounts filed at Companies House in the UK show Lomar Shipping Ltd (LSL) made a net loss of £903,000 ($1.18m) last year, compared to red ink of £443,000 in 2022.

LSL’s revenue, which comprises management fees and commissions, was £7.4m,