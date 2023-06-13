The shipping industry may be forced to extend the lifespan of older oil tankers to avoid an acute shortage of tonnage in coming years, according to the CEO of French energy group Socatra.

Laurent Bozzoni told a conference in London that lack of space in shipyards and the loss of tankers to the shadow fleet have contributed to a looming supply crisis at a time when demand for oil and refined products continues to rise.

The possibility of extending the life of tankers comes with regulatory problems and would need to address the refusal of most oil majors to take tankers on time charter aged more than 15 years, said Bozzoni, the head of the self-styled last French oil shipowner of 14 vessels.