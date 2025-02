The lack of a seasonal upturn in the tanker market held down Hunter Group’s fourth-quarter earnings.

The Oslo-listed VLCC chartering player recorded a $3.8m adjusted loss for the last three months of 2024.

The Morten Astrup-backed company said it chartered out its two vessels for an average of $32,050 per day in the quarter — $19,700 less than the $51,750 per day it is chartering them in for.