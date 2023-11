Two LPG tankers turned around within miles of the Panama Canal at the weekend as authorities reduced the number of available slots because of falling water levels.

The 53,298-dwt Pyxis Pioneer (built 2019) and 50,000-dwt Sunny Bright (built 2004) both moved away from the canal mouth after the Panama Canal Authority (ACP) reduced the number of slots from 32 to 25 per day.