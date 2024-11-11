Danish giant Maersk Tankers has opted to try out suction sail technology on five of its MR tankers.

The company said it will retrofit 20 of bound4blue’s eSAIL systems on its vessels, the biggest single use of the technology so far.

The idea is to reduce its environmental footprint and advance sustainable solutions in maritime transport, the company added.

Maersk Tankers, with more than 240 tankers and gas carriers in operation, said it is continually exploring and adopting advanced energy-efficient technologies to create a sustainable fleet.

No price has been revealed for the wind-assisted propulsion systems (WAPS).

Claus Gronborg, chief investment officer at Maersk Tankers, said: “For the tanker industry to progress in the energy transition, concrete investments and actions are essential.”

“By implementing wind-assisted propulsion systems at scale in our fleet, we enable our customers to meet their sustainability targets, while also advancing the objectives of FuelEU Maritime and the EU Emissions Trading System,” he added.

The eSAIL works by dragging air across its aerodynamic surface to generate lift and propulsive efficiency, cutting fuel use and CO 2 emissions.

Each vessel will be equipped with four 26-metre sails.

The ships involved are the 50,000-dwt Maersk Tacoma and Maersk Tampa (both built 2015) and the Maersk Tangier, Maersk Teesport and Maersk Tokyo (all built 2016).

Milestone for producer

Work will take place during dry-docking periods in 2025 and 2026.

Maersk Tankers first introduced WAPS technology to its fleet in 2018, with the installation of rotor sails on the 110,000-dwt LR2 Maersk Pelican (built 2008).

The company expects reductions of more than 10% in both fuel use and CO 2 emissions.

The group is also looking at optimising energy efficiency through analytics-driven tools, investing in energy-saving devices (ESDs) and actively exploring alternative marine fuels such as methanol and ammonia.

Jose Miguel Bermudez, chief executive and co-founder at bound4blue, said the deal was a “key milestone” for this company.

The firm has already won orders this year from Klaveness Combination Carriers, Eastern Pacific Shipping, Odfjell, Marflet Marine, Amasus and Louis Dreyfus Co.