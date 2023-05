Denmark’s Maersk Tankers appears to have found a new buyer for a small clean carrier acquired through the 2008 takeover of Sweden’s Brostrom.

European brokers reported the 17,000-dwt Bro Agnes (built 2008) bought by an undisclosed third party, but they differed on the price, which was put at either $14m or $14.9m.

An earlier sale was reported at $14.3m last November.

VesselsValue assesses the ship as worth $12m, against $7.8m