A Maersk Tankers vessel barred from a Spanish port for a Russian-related sanctions breach will finally discharge its cargo this week, said the Danish pool operator.

The 51,600-dwt Maersk Magellan (built 2010) will discharge its cargo of vacuum gasoil (VGO) in a ship-to-ship transfer to a larger vessel outside of EU territorial waters, said the company.

The Maersk Product Tanker-owned ship has been off the coast of northern Cyprus for more than a month after it was barred from unloading at the Spanish port of Tarragona in February by the Spanish authorities.