Maersk Tankers will pay damages of $39.4m in a cargo misdelivery case arising from the collapse of Singapore oil trader Hin Leong Trading in 2020.

The Danish company was taken to court by United Overseas Bank (UOB), which held two bills of lading for gasoil on the 109,600-dwt Maersk Princess (built 2005).

The LR2 tanker was carrying oil sold by ship charterer Winson Oil Trading to Hin Leong.