The Maersk Tankers vessel barred from a Spanish port over a Russian sanctions breach is free to call at European Union ports again after discharging its cargo, the company said.

The 51,600-dwt Maersk Magellan (built 2010) discharged its cargo of vacuum gasoil (VGO) in a ship-to-ship transfer in international waters off the Greek coast this week, according to the company and ship tracking data.

The vessel afterwards called into Greece’s Vatika Bay for a crew change and supplies before heading for its next voyage.