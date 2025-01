A major Chinese terminals group has banned US-sanctioned vessels from calling at its ports.

Notices obtained by traders and seen by Reuters forbid Shandong Port Group (SPG) staff from berthing, unloading or providing services to ships on the US sanctions list.

Clarksons Securities said SPG oversees key ports on China’s east coast, including Qingdao, Rizhao and Yantai, “which are critical terminals for importing sanctioned oil”.