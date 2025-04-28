Pipelines have resumed pumping oil to Ecuador’s main tanker port after the country was struck by an earthquake on Friday.

The 6.3 magnitude quake hit off the coast near the export facilities of Esmeraldas, injuring at least 20 people.

State oil company Petroecuador said operations were restarting later that day at the port.

The SOTE (Sistema de Oleoducto Transecuatoriano) and OCP (Oleoducto de Crudos Pesados) pipelines resumed pumping crude after being suspended as a precaution.

However, the Esmeraldas refinery remained shut.

Petroecuador said there were no impacts on the country’s crude exports.

Article continues below the advert

At the time of the earthquake, Kpler said the 39,300-dwt MR tanker Cielo Di Hanoi (built 2016) was at its berth in Esmeraldas.

The D’Amico International Shipping vessel was moored at the nearby La Libertad anchorage on Monday.

The 113,000-dwt aframax Aquatravesia (built 2017), operated by Greece’s Unisea, had been idling close by.

AIS data showed on Monday that it left the Esmeraldas anchorage on Sunday, heading for Balboa in Panama.

Reuters cited Ecuadorean authorities as saying the quake struck at a depth of 23 km.

Buildings were damaged in the city of Esmeraldas.

The government said around 135 families were affected and some areas suffered power outages.

President Daniel Noboa, in a post on social media platform X, said the government would set up shelters, deliver humanitarian aid kits and “assist with everything our people need”.

The Esmeraldas refinery, the country’s largest with a capacity of 110,000 barrels per day, was due to be inspected.

Ecuador’s Geophysical Institute, which estimated the quake’s magnitude at 6.0, reported a second earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 minutes later in the province of Guayas.