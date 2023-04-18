The 55-year-old chemical tanker Chem P looks set to resume its final voyage to a recycling facility of the Indian subcontinent just over a year since it lost power in a storm and was nearly wrecked off Malta.

The 35,500-dwt, 1968-built tanker, previously US Shipping Corp’s US-flagged Chemical Pioneer, was seized by Maltese authorities immediately after it came metres from running onto rocks in March 2022.

Cash buyer Wirana, in its latest market report, says that last week the steam-powered ship was sold at auction for $440 per ldt, or just a few dollars short of $5.4m.