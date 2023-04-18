The 55-year-old chemical tanker Chem P looks set to resume its final voyage to a recycling facility of the Indian subcontinent just over a year since it lost power in a storm and was nearly wrecked off Malta.

The 35,500-dwt, 1968-built tanker, previously US Shipping Corp’s US-flagged Chemical Pioneer, was seized by Maltese authorities immediately after it came metres from running onto rocks in March 2022.

Tugs save scrap-bound steam-powered chemical tanker from near grounding off Malta
Cash buyer Wirana, in its latest market report, says that last week the steam-powered ship was sold at auction for $440 per ldt, or just a few dollars short of $5.4m.