Industry veteran Jesper Bo Hansen has been charged with helping to rebuild the shipping pools at Denmark’s Maersk Tankers after its latest management shake-up.

Chief commercial officer Eva Birgitte Bisgaard stepped down from her role this week as the tanker pool specialist grapples with losing tonnage linked to industry changes following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Maersk Tankers does not own ships but manages six tanker pools of about 150 ships, down nearly a third from the 220 on its books at the start of 2022.