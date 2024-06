Greek shipowner Evangelos Marinakis has met a delegation from Chinese yard CSSC on Tuesday to celebrate his recent $800m order for six greener VLCCs.

Marinakis has ordered from CSSC six LNG dual-fuel capable VLCCs for Capital Maritime & Trading Corp, the private company he founded and where he is chairman.

TradeWinds reported last month that Capital had declared options for two 307,000-dwt tankers to the four firm orders made in January.