The Marshall Islands has brought a new claim before a top maritime court over the seizure of the VLCC Heroic Idun, it emerged this week, as its 26 crew members prepare to return home after nearly nine months in detention.

The flag registry of the Ray Car Carriers-owned tanker is seeking damages at the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) over the alleged illegal detention of the ship from August last year on suspicion of attempted oil theft and filing false piracy reports.