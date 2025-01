An $80,905 per day deal for TMS Tankers’ Desimi for a voyage from the US Gulf to China fell through. Photo: Piet Sinke

Although VLCCs may not have realised the rumoured blockbuster spot fixtures, rates keep climbing in the wake of stricter US sanctions enforcement.

Last week, Minerva Marine’s 316,400-dwt Apolytares (built 2009) was said to be fixed on subjects at $136,567 per day for a voyage from the North Sea to South Korea for Mitsui & Co.