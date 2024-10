Singapore’s Minerva Bunkering is expanding its global reach with a deal to take over German-owned Bomin Bunker Oil.

Minerva, owned by charterer and shipowner Mercuria Energy Group, said the deal will give it access to the Americas through Bomin’s physical supply operations.

Bomin, owned by Hamburg-based Mabanaft, operates in US Gulf coast ports, Norfolk in Virginia, and in Panama and Ecuador.