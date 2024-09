Greece’s Metrostar Management is said to have fixed out a newbuilding to Aramco Trading in an eye-catching deal for the tanker market.

Metrostar’s 114,934-dwt Metro Bosphorus (built 2024) has been fixed for five years, brokers say.

The Hyundai Vietnam-built, scrubber-fitted LR2 will earn around $38,000 per day from delivery this week, they added.